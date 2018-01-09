Louisville man convicted of manslaughter allegedly caught with stolen gun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2015 was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Monday night after police say he was found in possession of a handgun he wasn't supposed to have.

On April 29, 2014, police say Leroy Morris shot and killed Johnny Hebert on Fisk Court, at South 11th Street, in the Beecher Terrace housing complex. He was arrested the following month and charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to online court documents, Morris pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter, as well as first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, on Jan. 6, 2015. At the time, he was sentenced to 6-1/2 years. His attorney, Ryan Vantrease, tells WDRB News he served out his time.

On Monday night, police say they saw Morris get out of a silver Chrysler that was parked, "more than six inches away from the curb" and also in a no-parking zone, in the 1200 block of Brashear Drive in the Park Hill neighborhood.

When police confronted him, he admitted that he didn't live in the neighborhood, according to the arrest report. Police say the nearby buildings had "No Trespassing" and "No Loitering" signs.

According to the arrest report, when police searched the vehicle, they found a fully loaded 40-caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine in the driver's seat. The serial number had been removed, according to the arrest report.

Police say the gun had been stolen from a Jeffersonville location.

Morris was arrested and charged with the possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, defacing a firearm, carrying a concealed deadly weapon without a permit, third degree criminal trespassing, the carrying of a concealed deadly weapon by a prior deadly weapon offender and receipt of stolen property.

