H&M faces backlash after monkey sweatshirt ad

NEW YORK (AP) - Singer The Weeknd said Monday that he will no longer work with H&M after the clothing company posted an ad of a black child in a sweatshirt with the words "Coolest monkey in the jungle" on the front.

Many people criticized the image on social media, calling it racist. H&M removed the image Monday and apologized to anyone it "may have offended."

Critics pointed out two other sweatshirts from the same line, including one that said "survival expert," were modeled by white children.

The Weeknd, who has a clothing line at the retailer, said on Twitter that he was "shocked and embarrassed" by the photo.

"I'm deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore," he wrote.

Representatives for The Weeknd confirmed the singer would end ties with the company.

In a statement, H&M said, "We completely understand and agree with his reaction to the image."

The Swedish low-cost fashion brand added that it would "continue the discussion" with The Weeknd and his team.

"We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken," H&M said.

The hooded sweatshirt is still available online.

