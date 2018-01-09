Alternative ways to relieving stress in the New Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns some unique ways to relieve stress in 2018.

Meridian Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine has been providing alternative and holistic medicine since 2012. The company specialize in acupuncture, massage, yoga, Tai Chi, and Qi Gong.

The sensation of the acupuncture needle is often described as a subtle, radiating warmth, a heavy sensation, or a light tingling sensation. The needles are fine and are not meant to cause any pain. Patients often fall asleep on the table, which is a perfectly normal reaction.

