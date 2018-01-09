POLICE: Semi truck driver arrested in Bullitt County after admitting to smoking cocaine-laced marijuana

A Jefferson District Court judge told a Louisville man accused of robbing several businesses in December to "chill out" during his court appearance Tuesday morning.More >>
A Jefferson District Court judge told a Louisville man accused of robbing several businesses in December to "chill out" during his court appearance Tuesday morning.More >>
He allegedly admitted to the rape in a Facebook post.More >>
He allegedly admitted to the rape in a Facebook post.More >>
He is currently in solitary confinement at the Grayson County Jail while awaiting trial on escape and other charges.More >>
He is currently in solitary confinement at the Grayson County Jail while awaiting trial on escape and other charges.More >>
Police say they found discrepancies in his driving log, and when they asked for permission to search the truck, he refused.More >>
Police say they found discrepancies in his driving log, and when they asked for permission to search the truck, he refused.More >>
A Louisville man who was recently convicted of manslaughter was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Monday night after police say he was found in possession of a handgun he wasn't supposed to have.More >>
A Louisville man who was recently convicted of manslaughter was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Monday night after police say he was found in possession of a handgun he wasn't supposed to have.More >>
The Oldham County jail is set to host around 100 people on Friday as part of a fundraiser, but some social activists say it sends the wrong message.More >>
The Oldham County jail is set to host around 100 people on Friday as part of a fundraiser, but some social activists say it sends the wrong message.More >>
Police said it took an estimated 20-30 police officers along with 46 employees of the park to get the crowd under control.More >>
Police said it took an estimated 20-30 police officers along with 46 employees of the park to get the crowd under control.More >>
Police have arrested two men they say are responsible for stealing video games and gaming systems from several Walmart stores.More >>
Police have arrested two men they say are responsible for stealing video games and gaming systems from several Walmart stores.More >>