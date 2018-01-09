POLICE: Semi truck driver arrested in Bullitt County after admitting to smoking cocaine-laced marijuana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A commercial truck driver from Georgia was arrested in Bullitt County Monday afternoon after police say he admitted to smoking marijuana laced with cocaine.

According to the arrest report, 49-year-old Travis Wells was driving a semi truck on I-65 in Bullitt County just before 12:30 p.m. Monday when he was stopped by Kentucky State Police for a random commercial motor vehicle safety inspection.

Police say they found discrepancies in his driving log, and when they asked for permission to search the truck, Wells refused.

At that point, police say they called for a police K-9 and its handler.

Police say that, while waiting for the K-9 in the back seat of the police cruiser, Wells admitted to smoking marijuana a few hours earlier.

When the K-9 arrived, police say it instantly indicated that drugs might be near the passenger side door. As a result, an officer searched the vehicle and found a paper bag containing loose tobacco, empty cigar packages and, "several empty small green baggies that contained a white, powdery substance," according to the arrest report.

Police say they asked Wells to perform field sobriety tests, and he had difficulty keeping his balance.

At that point, Wells was arrested. Police say he eventually admitted that he laced his marijuana joints with cocaine.

He's charged with -- among other things -- possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating a commercial vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

