Attempt to kill spider leads to apartment fire in California - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Attempt to kill spider leads to apartment fire in California

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An attempt to exterminate a spider ends with an apartment fire in California.

Redding firefighters say someone tried to kill a spider using a torch lighter, but the flaming spider reportedly scurried onto some bedding, setting it on fire. Then the walls caught fire.

The building suffered about $11,000 worth of damage and residents will have to stay somewhere else for a while.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames in about 15 minutes.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
