VIDEO | North Carolina alligators employ special technique to survive icy waters...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- How do alligators survive the icy water? According to a video posted by Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, the cold-blooded reptiles just follow their noses.
Specifically, they poke their noses up through the water, so the water freezes around their noses -- not over them -- so they can breathe.
This video shows the technique! Check it out!
