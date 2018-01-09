VIDEO | North Carolina alligators employ special technique to su - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | North Carolina alligators employ special technique to survive icy waters...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- How do alligators survive the icy water? According to a video posted by Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, the cold-blooded reptiles just follow their noses.

Specifically, they poke their noses up through the water, so the water freezes around their noses -- not over them -- so they can breathe.

This video shows the technique! Check it out!

