RAW VIDEO | U of L interim coach David Padgett previews Florida - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | U of L interim coach David Padgett previews Florida State matchup

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- David Padgett, the interim men's basketball coach for the University of Louisville, held 2 p.m. news conference Tuesday to preview Wednesday night's upcoming matchup against Florida State.

Click on the video player to watch the news conference.

"Well, unfortunately our road test doesn't get any easier -- not that any road games in league play are ever easy, but anytime you go into a place that is not a Top 25 team, but has won 28 straight at home, it's gonna be a challenge," Padgett said. "But we just gotta try to keep improving. We had a very good day at practice yesterday, and will hopefully have another one today before we hit the road. We've got to go down there ready to play, obviously. It's brutal in this league, and tomorrow is going to be no different, but our guys are ready to go. All of our guys last year obviously played down there. They know what the environment is like, so it's gonna be tough, but we're looking forward to the challenge."

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.