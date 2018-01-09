Convicted Kentucky attorney Eric Conn details escape in 42-page letter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lawyer convicted for his involvement in a Social Security fraud case is sharing details about how he escaped capture by going on the run.

The Lexington Herald Leader reports that Conn sent a 42-page letter to the publication about his escape.

Conn disappeared in June of 2017 after a hearing in Lexington and a meeting with his attorney and prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to massive Social Security fraud. Conn had been on home detention while he awaited sentencing, but cut off an electronic monitoring device from his ankle and disappeared.

He was arrested in early December in La Ceiba, Honduras, while he was coming out of a Pizza Hut restaurant.

In the letter, Conn says he decided to run because of his fear of being sexually assaulted in prison.

While in Mexico, Conn writes that he obtained a false passport, although "it was not of very good quality." He eventually lost the document and traveled through Central America without identification.

Conn also writes that he used a puppy to get across the border from Mexico to Guatemala, believing the animal would help him get past security officers. “The little guy was not exactly Rin Tin Tin, but I thought almost everyone loves puppies,” Conn wrote.

Conn is currently in solitary confinement at the Grayson County Jail while awaiting trial on escape and other charges. He was initially scheduled to be sentenced to 12 years in prison last July after admitting that he used false medical evidence in claims for hundreds of clients pursuing Social Security disability benefits.

