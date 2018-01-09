Proposed Indiana bill would create 'Bill of Rights' for foster p - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Proposed Indiana bill would create 'Bill of Rights' for foster parents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Foster parents in Indiana could have a say in where their foster children end up.

Senator Jon Ford wants to create a Foster Parent Bill of Rights. He says, if passed, his bill would require the Indiana Division of Child Support Enforcement to form a committee of foster parents and children's agencies to work together and write the bill of rights.

"At the end of the day, we have no rights," said Carrie Upchurch, a foster mother. "Foster parents are on the front lines. We do every day, 24/7, all the care: doctors appointments and everything. We need protections and we need help."

At least 17 states have similar measures. A hearing for the bill in Indiana is scheduled for later this month.

