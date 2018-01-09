Royal Court introduced for 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival

Two eastern Jefferson County fire districts could soon merge to one large district, but it may cost residents more on their taxes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a royal tradition that happens each year in honor of Derby festivities.

On Tuesday morning, the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court was introduced.

The five women chosen to serve in this year's court were introduced during a ceremony at Macy's at Oxmoor Center.

The members of this year's court are:

Katie Bouchard, 22, of Owensboro -- Bouchard is a senior at Western Kentucky University majoring in social work. She is a Kentucky Colonel, on the WKU Dean’s List and received the WKU College of Health and Human Services Outstanding Academic Achievement Award. Bouchard is the youngest board member of Cinderella’s Closet of Western Kentucky, a charity which provides formal wear to girls who could not otherwise afford to attend prom. She is also trained in the Kentucky State Dance of clogging.

Tara Dunaway, 21, of Leitchfield -- Dunaway is a junior at the University of Louisville where she is majoring in business marketing with a minor in management. She is a College of Business Student Council Member and serves as the Chairman of Outreach, has been named to the Dean’s List several times and has studied abroad in countries including England and Austria. Dunaway also volunteers at Portland Elementary and has participated in mission trips to Central America.

Logan Howard, 21, of Louisville -- Howard is a senior at the University of Kentucky with a major in business marketing. She is a William C. Parker Scholar, 100 Black Men of America Scholar, Undergraduate Senator-at-Large for the Student Government Association and Membership Intake Process Chair of the Iota Sigma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Howard also volunteers with high school students as a student mentor and tutor as well as the non-profit organization Best Buddies Kentucky.

Morgan A. Redmond, 21, of Louisville – Redmond is a senior studying public policy at the University of Chicago. She is a Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholar, has been named to the Dean’s List for three consecutive years and is a member of the Maroon Key Society, which is the university's honorary society. She has been active in her community in Louisville through the Lighthouse Academy at Newburg and in Chicago through the Neighborhood Schools Program and Dream Outside the Box.

Caroline Will, 22, of Louisville – Will is a senior at the University of Kentucky majoring in economics and french with a minor in international business. She is a Global Scholars Honor Council Member, President of the Economics Society and Beta Gamma Sigma, and a Gatton College of Business and Economics Peer Instructor. Caroline is a team captain for DanceBlue, a student-run organization at UK that raises funds to help patients and families affected by childhood cancer.

Nicole Smith, of Louisville, was also selected as the first alternate and will participate in the court in the case one of the others is unable to serve.

As court members, the women serve as ambassadors for the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival and attend nearly 70 events during a two-week period.

They were chosen after attending final judging with 30 other finalists.

There were more than 130 original applicants for this year's Royal Court Program.

One of the five court members will be crowned as Derby Festival Queen by a spin-of-the-wheel at the annual Fillies Derby Ball, which takes place on April 14 at the Galt House.

Each court member gets a $2,000 scholarship.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.