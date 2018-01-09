Lexington man accused of raping 13-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Police say 20-year-old Dajuan Williams was dating a 16-year-old back in September. They say Williams, his girlfriend, and the 13-year-old met up at a park, where the 13-year-old was given alcohol.

Police say Williams and three others forced the victim to have sex -- and Williams later admitted to the rape in a Facebook post.

