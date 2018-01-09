New Louisville-made app pays for ideas by connecting problems with problem-solvers

Two eastern Jefferson County fire districts could soon merge to one large district, but it may cost residents more on their taxes.

Anchorage and Middletown Fire Districts could soon merge, raising residents' taxes in the process

John Calipari told his team it had to toughen up -- and the Wildcats responded by "holding" on to beat Texas A&M, 74-73, Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.

Nine applied for the job vacated by former Superintendent Donna Hargens after her July 1 resignation, and the board expects to decide on her replacement by March 1.

JCPS bus drivers will be getting a pay raise of more than $3 per hour.

JCPS raises hourly pay for bus drivers in an attempt to attract new employees

Police say they found discrepancies in his driving log, and when they asked for permission to search the truck, he refused.

Thieves in Louisville are targeting a specific part of your car, and it could cost you hundreds of dollars.

A Jefferson District Court judge told a Louisville man accused of robbing several businesses in December to "chill out" during his court appearance Tuesday morning.

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

A new app is called Giddy developed at GE Appliances First Build in Louisville brings ideas from around the globe to one place.

“Giddy is an online co-creation community that connects businesses with people who are passionate about creating to be able to develop what's next for those industries,” said Larry Portaro, Managing Director of GE Appliances First Build.

A business or someone with a problem can enter that problem into the app. That's what Giddy calls a challenge.

For example, “a portable drink container that can hold a specific temperature,” Portaro said. “So if you think about it, there are mugs that can keep things hot or cold, but they don't activate the temperature and allow you to dial it in exactly.”

Anyone can scroll through the challenges and enter possible solutions to the problem. Then, users will vote on the best solution.

Get the most votes, and you can win cash prizes, which are up to $2,500.

“There are some napkin sketch challenges we've had on there just to get some very simple ideas out,” Portaro said. “All the way to how would you manufacture a product or what would your design approach be.”

The app serves two purposes: one for the business and one for the inventor.

“True outside-in thinking and answers to problems,” Portaro said. “Once a business understands not all the best ideas come from inside the four walls, Giddy can be a great avenue to get those types of solutions in. And for an individual, it can be a great way to get recognition for your talent.”

