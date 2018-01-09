VIDEO | Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers second state of the state speech

INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb pledged in his State of the State speech Tuesday night to conduct what he calls a transparent review of the state's troubled Department of Child Services.

But the Republican governor offered no details about any steps he plans to take about an agency that his critics say is enveloped in crisis. Holcomb said in his prepared remarks that he'll do whatever is necessary to ensure the agency's success.

He began by touting Indiana's strong economic position, No. 2 in the nation for the cost of doing business and the cost of living.

"Indiana offers the certainly, stability and predictability that very few of our competitors can match," he said.

That, Holcomb said, helped Indiana secure nearly 300 business commitments this year that will lead to more than 30,000 new jobs. And he said he plans to attract more than that this year. But Holcomb said Indiana's workforce faces a huge challenge.

"Right now, we have 85,000 jobs in Indiana unfilled, because employers can't find the people equipped with the skills they need," he said.

Holcomb said the state must address the 700,000 Hoosiers who've started college but didn't finish. He wants to enroll 25,000 of those people in programs to help them get a degree and help another 30,000 residents without a high school diploma get the education and skills they need to get a better job.

He also called on lawmakers to boost tech education among those still in school.

"This year, with your leadership, we'll enact legislation to require every Indiana K-12 school to offer computer science courses, and we'll pay for the teacher professional development they'll need to inspire their students," Holcomb said.

Read Holcomb's full speech below, or watch it in the video player above:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.