TRUMP: 'Yeah, I'll beat Oprah' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

TRUMP: 'Yeah, I'll beat Oprah'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump talked about facing Oprah Winfrey in a run for the White House on Tuesday.

"Yeah, I'll beat Oprah," Trump said. "Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well. You know, I did one of her last shows. She had Donald Trump ... before politics ... her last week and she had Donald Trump and my family. It was very nice. No, I like Oprah. I don't think she's going to run."

Trump's comments came after a meeting with senators.

Pundits praised Oprah's speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes, and it left many talking about her making a bid for the White House.

Oprah hasn't commented on the recent encouragement for a 2020 run, but friends have said she's thinking about it.

