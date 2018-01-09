New pediatric center in downtown Louisville will put all services in 1 building

Two eastern Jefferson County fire districts could soon merge to one large district, but it may cost residents more on their taxes.

John Calipari told his team it had to toughen up -- and the Wildcats responded by "holding" on to beat Texas A&M, 74-73, Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.

Nine applied for the job vacated by former Superintendent Donna Hargens after her July 1 resignation, and the board expects to decide on her replacement by March 1.

JCPS bus drivers will be getting a pay raise of more than $3 per hour.

Police say they found discrepancies in his driving log, and when they asked for permission to search the truck, he refused.

Thieves in Louisville are targeting a specific part of your car, and it could cost you hundreds of dollars.

A Jefferson District Court judge told a Louisville man accused of robbing several businesses in December to "chill out" during his court appearance Tuesday morning.

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A new children's medical center in downtown Louisville is expected to make it easier for patients and their parents.

The Novak Center for Children's Health is scheduled to open in July. Crews are working inside and outside of the 176,000-square-foot building on South Preston Street, which will be home to pediatrics programs at the University of Louisville.

This is the first new health care center built in the Louisville Medical Center in nearly a decade. Interior walls and floors are in place, and there will be 15 different colors of Terracotta tiles going up soon. It's the largest Terracotta project in the world.

It will be a new medical home for pediatric patients and their caregivers, bringing together services for children in an outpatient setting all in one area.

"If you are a patient coming and you need to see three or four different doctors, you will be able to see them in a coordinated visit here as opposed to traveling from building to building," said Laura Thomas, Director of Special Projects for U of L Pediatrics

The Novak Center is named after David Novak and his family. He retired as chairman of Yum! Brands in 2016.

"They have given us quite a bit of money for the building as well as the Novak Diabetes Center on the seventh floor," Thomas said. "Their family closeness is palatable, and their involvement in the care they want to see given to children in the state is very evident."

About 500 employees, residents and students will be located in the building. U of L officials expect nearly 120,000 patient visits per year.

David Novak couldn't be at the tour but is expected to attend the opening celebration this summer.

