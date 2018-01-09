New pediatric center in downtown Louisville will put all service - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New pediatric center in downtown Louisville will put all services in 1 building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A new children's medical center in downtown Louisville is expected to make it easier for patients and their parents.

The Novak Center for Children's Health is scheduled to open in July. Crews are working inside and outside of the 176,000-square-foot building on South Preston Street, which will be home to pediatrics programs at the University of Louisville.

This is the first new health care center built in the Louisville Medical Center in nearly a decade. Interior walls and floors are in place, and there will be 15 different colors of Terracotta tiles going up soon. It's the largest Terracotta project in the world.

It will be a new medical home for pediatric patients and their caregivers, bringing together services for children in an outpatient setting all in one area.

"If you are a patient coming and you need to see three or four different doctors, you will be able to see them in a coordinated visit here as opposed to traveling from building to building," said Laura Thomas, Director of Special Projects for U of L Pediatrics

The Novak Center is named after David Novak and his family. He retired as chairman of Yum! Brands in 2016.

"They have given us quite a bit of money for the building as well as the Novak Diabetes Center on the seventh floor," Thomas said. "Their family closeness is palatable, and their involvement in the care they want to see given to children in the state is very evident."

About 500 employees, residents and students will be located in the building. U of L officials expect nearly 120,000 patient visits per year.

David Novak couldn't be at the tour but is expected to attend the opening celebration this summer.

