Louisville sees double-digit increase in overdose deaths in 2017

Two eastern Jefferson County fire districts could soon merge to one large district, but it may cost residents more on their taxes.

Anchorage and Middletown Fire Districts could soon merge, raising residents' taxes in the process

John Calipari told his team it had to toughen up -- and the Wildcats responded by "holding" on to beat Texas A&M, 74-73, Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.

BOZICH No flag! Kentucky "holds" on, toughens up, beats Texas A&M

Nine applied for the job vacated by former Superintendent Donna Hargens after her July 1 resignation, and the board expects to decide on her replacement by March 1.

Acting superintendent and COO finalists to be next JCPS superintendent

JCPS bus drivers will be getting a pay raise of more than $3 per hour.

JCPS raises hourly pay for bus drivers in an attempt to attract new employees

Police say they found discrepancies in his driving log, and when they asked for permission to search the truck, he refused.

Thieves in Louisville are targeting a specific part of your car, and it could cost you hundreds of dollars.

A Jefferson District Court judge told a Louisville man accused of robbing several businesses in December to "chill out" during his court appearance Tuesday morning.

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The amount of overdose deaths in Jefferson County for 2017 are up from 2016.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, there were 415 overdose deaths in 2017. The vast majority of those are heroin or fentanyl related, and seven of those could be re-classified based upon toxicology. There were 364 overdose deaths in Jefferson County in 2016, marking a 14 percent increase.

However, across the river in Clark County, overdose deaths are down by 30 percent. Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel called the drop “multi-faceted,” from strong programs promoting education to not-so-traditional ways of attacking the problem like the needle exchange program.

Total numbers for Indiana and Kentucky were not immediately available.

For those in recovery like Kenneth Higgs, it’s not surprising to hear that the deaths continue.

“It doesn't surprise me, because I know how long I was caught up in it,” Higgs said. “It's hopeless. It's a hopeless feeling to have to wake up every day and have something to just get started.”

Higgs has been clean since last March with the help of the The Healing Place.

“Finally, I got to be like, ‘There's got to be something better to life than this,'" Higgs said.

It’s not clear how many overdoses that did not result in death occurred in Jefferson County in 2017.

