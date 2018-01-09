$1.8 million renovation begins on Jeffersonville's historic Nach - WDRB 41 Louisville News

$1.8 million renovation begins on Jeffersonville's historic Nachand Fieldhouse

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- After years of costly upkeep, Jeffersonville city officials helped start the process of renovating the 80-year-old Nachand Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

But it won't be cheap. The cost of upgrading and renovating the building is $1.8 million.

"We decided to quit taking the Band Aid approach and fix this thing the right way," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. "It was a huge undertaking, and it took this entire community to make this a reality."

More than half of the money came from the John Schnatter, founder of Papa John's Pizza, which is why the building is now known as the John H. Schnatter Nachand Fieldhouse. But More said there are a lot of small donations that mean just as much.

"The $10, $20 checks that we received, a lot of them had little special note along with them," Moore said.

For 80 years, the fieldhouse has been home to basketball leagues, inner-city youth with no place to go and senior citizens trying to stay in shape, but that's just part of the story. The walls are lined with the names, faces and uniforms of a lot of Kentuckiana legends, and preserving that is just as important for people.

Jeffersonville still has to raise about $300,000, but Moore said he doesn't think that will be a problem.

Related Stories:

City of Jeffersonville working toward $1.8 million Nachand Fieldhouse restoration project

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.