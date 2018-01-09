$1.8 million renovation begins on Jeffersonville's historic Nachand Fieldhouse

Two eastern Jefferson County fire districts could soon merge to one large district, but it may cost residents more on their taxes.

Anchorage and Middletown Fire Districts could soon merge, raising residents' taxes in the process

John Calipari told his team it had to toughen up -- and the Wildcats responded by "holding" on to beat Texas A&M, 74-73, Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.

Nine applied for the job vacated by former Superintendent Donna Hargens after her July 1 resignation, and the board expects to decide on her replacement by March 1.

JCPS bus drivers will be getting a pay raise of more than $3 per hour.

JCPS raises hourly pay for bus drivers in an attempt to attract new employees

Police say they found discrepancies in his driving log, and when they asked for permission to search the truck, he refused.

Thieves in Louisville are targeting a specific part of your car, and it could cost you hundreds of dollars.

A Jefferson District Court judge told a Louisville man accused of robbing several businesses in December to "chill out" during his court appearance Tuesday morning.

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- After years of costly upkeep, Jeffersonville city officials helped start the process of renovating the 80-year-old Nachand Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

But it won't be cheap. The cost of upgrading and renovating the building is $1.8 million.

"We decided to quit taking the Band Aid approach and fix this thing the right way," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. "It was a huge undertaking, and it took this entire community to make this a reality."

More than half of the money came from the John Schnatter, founder of Papa John's Pizza, which is why the building is now known as the John H. Schnatter Nachand Fieldhouse. But More said there are a lot of small donations that mean just as much.

"The $10, $20 checks that we received, a lot of them had little special note along with them," Moore said.

For 80 years, the fieldhouse has been home to basketball leagues, inner-city youth with no place to go and senior citizens trying to stay in shape, but that's just part of the story. The walls are lined with the names, faces and uniforms of a lot of Kentuckiana legends, and preserving that is just as important for people.

Jeffersonville still has to raise about $300,000, but Moore said he doesn't think that will be a problem.

