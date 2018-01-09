Indiana sneaks past Penn State, 74-70, for tenth win of the seas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana sneaks past Penn State, 74-70, for tenth win of the season

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana got its tenth win of the season Tuesday night with a 74-70 win over Penn State in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers led for all but a few minutes of the game, shooting  percent from inside the three-point line on the night and only turned the ball over nine times, more than three below their season averages. The Nittany Lions made it close with several late three-pointers, but IU made its free throws to hold on.

Junior forward Juwan Morgan led IU with 21 points and 11 rebounds. 

The in pushes IU's record to 10-7 and 2-1 in the Big Ten. They have four days off before hosting Northwestern at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

