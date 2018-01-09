BOZICH No flag! Kentucky "holds" on, toughens up, beats Texas A&M

John Calipari told his team it had to toughen up -- and the Wildcats responded by "holding" on to beat Texas A&M, 74-73, Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.More >>
John Calipari told his team it had to toughen up -- and the Wildcats responded by "holding" on to beat Texas A&M, 74-73, Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.More >>
Critics teed off on Louisville interim basketball coach David Padgett after his team lost to Kentucky and Clemson. Perhaps they should look at how six Hall of Famers fared last week.More >>
Critics teed off on Louisville interim basketball coach David Padgett after his team lost to Kentucky and Clemson. Perhaps they should look at how six Hall of Famers fared last week.More >>
Six of the top 10 teams in last week's AP college basketball Top 25 lost last week. That will lead to a major shakeup in the poll when it a new one is released Monday afternoon.More >>
Six of the top 10 teams in last week's AP college basketball Top 25 lost last week. That will lead to a major shakeup in the poll when it a new one is released Monday afternoon.More >>
Losses to Purdue, Seton Hall and Clemson (on Saturday) have established a pattern: Louisville makes too many turnovers against quality opponents.More >>
Losses to Purdue, Seton Hall and Clemson (on Saturday) have established a pattern: Louisville makes too many turnovers against quality opponents.More >>
Louisville opened the road portion of its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule at Clemson Saturday.More >>
Louisville opened the road portion of its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule at Clemson Saturday.More >>
Lamar Jackson will bypass his senior season at Louisville for the NFL, but Jackson has changed the profile of the Cardinals' program.More >>
Lamar Jackson will bypass his senior season at Louisville for the NFL, but Jackson has changed the profile of the Cardinals' program.More >>
A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.More >>
A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.More >>
After an uneven performance in non-league play, Louisville is a consensus pick to finish 9th in the Atlantic Coast Conference by five computer power formulas.More >>
After an uneven performance in non-league play, Louisville is a consensus pick to finish 9th in the Atlantic Coast Conference by five computer power formulas.More >>