Acting superintendent and COO finalists to be next JCPS superintendent

Nine applied for the job vacated by former Superintendent Donna Hargens after her July 1 resignation, and the board expects to decide on her replacement by March 1.More >>
The proposal calls for consolidations of the district’s English as a Second Language Newcomer Academy and Teenage Parent Program, or TAPP; relocations for a handful of smaller alternative schools and administrative services; and opening a pre-kindergarten center at the current TAPP building on Westport Road.More >>
The Jefferson County Board of Education’s Superintendent Screening Committee met for more than an hour, about half an hour of which was spent behind closed doors to again review applications from those hoping to be the next superintendent at JCPS.More >>
Hamilton, a retired principal at Nichols Elementary School, is a long-time educator who taught at Crossroads Elementary School, Mt. Washington Elementary School, Hebron Middle School, Lebanon Junction Elementary School and Mt. Washington Middle School, according to a press release from the district.More >>
Vitalis Lanshima, who had taught special education at Ramsey Middle School, will work in the district’s English as a second language office and assist families as they transition to JCPS, according to district spokesman Daniel Kemp.More >>
More than 50 gathered at the Capitol rotunda for a rally sponsored by Save Our Schools, which laid out its "3-4-5" proposal in hopes that school districts across the state will send employees to Frankfort as the General Assembly meets.More >>
The Kentucky Department of Education will need to cut $20.5 million in spending under a budget reduction order issued by Gov. Matt Bevin's administration Thursday.More >>
The Jefferson County Board of Education is considering a $7.8 million proposal that would restore cuts to per-pupil spending and add-on budgets throughout the district while also providing money so elementary schools can provide art and music programs.More >>
