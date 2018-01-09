JCPS raises hourly pay for bus drivers in an attempt to attract new employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS bus drivers will be getting a pay raise of more than $3 per hour.

The school board voted Tuesday night to bump the pay from $16.95 an hour to $20.65 an hour as it tries to attract new drivers.

The district says it is currently about 180 drivers short, which is the largest shortage JCPS has ever seen.

New drivers will be hired at the new rate, and current drivers making less than $20.65 will be bumped to the new rate.

