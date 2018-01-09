JCPS raises hourly pay for bus drivers in an attempt to attract - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS raises hourly pay for bus drivers in an attempt to attract new employees

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS bus drivers will be getting a pay raise of more than $3 per hour.

The school board voted Tuesday night to bump the pay from $16.95 an hour to $20.65 an hour as it tries to attract new drivers.

The district says it is currently about 180 drivers short, which is the largest shortage JCPS has ever seen.

New drivers will be hired at the new rate, and current drivers making less than $20.65 will be bumped to the new rate.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.