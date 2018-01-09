Taylor Berry residents fighting to keep new liquor store from op - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Taylor Berry residents fighting to keep new liquor store from opening up

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Taylor Berry Neighborhood Association is taking a page from Smoketown to keep a proposed liquor store out.

Residents of both communities met to strategize Tuesday night, fighting to keep the store from setting up shop on Taylor Boulevard right next to another liquor store.

The Smoketown, Phoenix Hill and Germantown Coalition was able to block neighboring stores from moving in on East Broadway last year.

"The ultimate goal is for us to be able to come together and have a much powerful voice," said Nachand Trabue with the Smoketown Business Coalition. "One voice versus multiple voices is going to be heard."

Organizers plan to send a petition and objections to Frankfort by Jan. 21 to block the Taylor Boulevard store.

