Undefeated U of L women's basketball team preps for No. 2 Notre Dame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville women's basketball team is undefeated, and they hope to keep it that way.

On Thursday, the No. 3 Cards will play No. 2 Notre Dame. The game is at 7 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Lady Cards are 18-0.

Head coach Jeff Walz is hoping for a big crowd Thursday night to support his team. He says tickets are selling fast. He says the entire bottom bowl of the KFC Yum! Center was sold out as of Wednesday morning. They will open the upper bowl sections if they are needed.

