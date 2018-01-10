Find out how creative you can be in the New Year - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Find out how creative you can be in the New Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Tap into your creativity in the New Year by picking a hobby.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined art instructor Laurie Bleecker Blayney for some direction. With years of art experience, she helps people find their artful side. 

She'll guide budding artist through painting, drawing, mixed media, iPhone photography, digital drawing, fiber and other mediums. She says the process becomes an outlet from the chaos of everyday life. She offers various classes throughout the year.

Click here to get connected to Laurie Bleecker Blayney.

