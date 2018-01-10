Mill Creek Elementary students learn how to tie a tie - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mill Creek Elementary students learn how to tie a tie

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teaching boys to be men can start with learning to tie a tie before they leave elementary school.

Dozens of men gathered Wednesday morning at Mill Creek Elementary School on Dixie Highway. They taught 3rd through 5th grade boys how to tie a tie.

Boys who participated in the event say it was much more than learning that skill.

Student Kobe Randle said, "I've always had to get these kind of ties or clip ons, and I really want to feel like a grown man. So this is one of the steps I feel like I can pass to make myself feel like that." 

Principal Michelle Pennix agrees, "This is a day that brings a lot of smiles to everybody face because their is a sense of pride and accomplishment in learning how to tie a tie. A lot of people don't know how to do that." 

Event organizers say they wanted to promote the importance of dressing professionally . They say learning to tie a tie is the first step in becoming a man and getting people to take them seriously.

