Mother of Louisville boy killed by stray bullet planning birthday party at trampoline park

Similar proposals have stalled in recent years, but Republican legislative leaders say the time to act is now.

Police say one of the four men held a gun to the victim's head.

Four men accused of robbing victim at gunpoint in his own home

Data shows a front could be moving into the Louisville area Friday, and WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and the weather team have been monitoring computer models closely.

Louisville got its first big win of the season, upsetting No. 23 Florida State and ending the Seminoles 28-game home-court winning streak.

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

Micheshia Norment says she will keep a promise she made to her son before he was killed to throw a birthday party at Altitude Trampoline Park.

A party to celebrate the life of Dequante Hobbs is planned at the Altitude Trampoline Park later this month. Hobbs was killed by a stray bullet in May of 2017 while sitting at his kitchen table. He would have turned 8 years old this month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A young boy killed by a stray bullet last year would have celebrated his 8th birthday this month, and his mother plans to keep her promise to have a party for him at his favorite place -- the Altitude Trampoline Park on Dixie Highway -- despite recent controversy there.

Dequante Hobbs Jr. died after being hit by a stray bullet while sitting at his kitchen table in May of 2017.

To honor his life, Dequante's mom, Micheshia Norment, is keeping her promise to throw his birthday party at the park. She says took Dequante there on weekly trips before he was killed.

Norment says she the problems with unruly crowds at the park on Jan. 6 that resulted in two teens being cited will not stop her from celebrating her son's life at the venue.

"I told him 'OK, we could have your birthday there for your 8th birthday'," Norment said. "And this was before he even passed away. It was like two months before he passed away. And I promised him that I was going to have his birthday there, and I never go back on a promise with my kids."

The party at the trampoline park will go on as planned later this month. Norment says she has invited more than 100 people to celebrate Dequante's life.

