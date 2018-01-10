Mother of Louisville boy killed by stray bullet planning birthda - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mother of Louisville boy killed by stray bullet planning birthday party at trampoline park

Posted: Updated:
A party to celebrate the life of Dequante Hobbs is planned at the Altitude Trampoline Park later this month. Hobbs was killed by a stray bullet in May of 2017 while sitting at his kitchen table. He would have turned 8 years old this month. A party to celebrate the life of Dequante Hobbs is planned at the Altitude Trampoline Park later this month. Hobbs was killed by a stray bullet in May of 2017 while sitting at his kitchen table. He would have turned 8 years old this month.
Micheshia Norment says she will keep a promise she made to her son before he was killed to throw a birthday party at Altitude Trampoline Park. Micheshia Norment says she will keep a promise she made to her son before he was killed to throw a birthday party at Altitude Trampoline Park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A young boy killed by a stray bullet last year would have celebrated his 8th birthday this month, and his mother plans to keep her promise to have a party for him at his favorite place -- the Altitude Trampoline Park on Dixie Highway -- despite recent controversy there. 

Dequante Hobbs Jr. died after being hit by a stray bullet while sitting at his kitchen table in May of 2017.

To honor his life, Dequante's mom, Micheshia Norment, is keeping her promise to throw his birthday party at the park. She says took Dequante there on weekly trips before he was killed. 

Norment says she the problems with unruly crowds at the park on Jan. 6 that resulted in two teens being cited will not stop her from celebrating her son's life at the venue.

"I told him 'OK, we could have your birthday there for your 8th birthday'," Norment said. "And this was before he even passed away. It was like two months before he passed away. And I promised him that I was going to have his birthday there, and I never go back on a promise with my kids."

The party at the trampoline park will go on as planned later this month. Norment says she has invited more than 100 people to celebrate Dequante's life. 

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.