3 Utah family members arrested after toddler drinks meth-laced soda, cops say

POLICE: Elizabethtown man who spanked child calls Child Protective Services to report his own abuse

Similar proposals have stalled in recent years, but Republican legislative leaders say the time to act is now.

Police say one of the four men held a gun to the victim's head.

Four men accused of robbing victim at gunpoint in his own home

Three Kentucky school districts have canceled classes because of a widespread flu outbreak.

Data shows a front could be moving into the Louisville area Friday, and WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and the weather team have been monitoring computer models closely.

Louisville got its first big win of the season, upsetting No. 23 Florida State and ending the Seminoles 28-game home-court winning streak.

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

(FOX NEWS) -- Three Utah family members were arrested Tuesday after a 3-year-old girl drank methamphetamine-laced soda that was stashed in a water bottle, police said.

The child’s mother Lucinda Black, 30, her uncle, Danie Black, 20, and her aunt, Ashley Black, 27, were taken into custody after the toddler tested positive for meth on Dec. 30, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported.

The child’s grandmother brought the girl to the hospital and told nurses the 3-year-old was “acting crazy and erratic,” police said. Danie and Ashley Black told the grandmother the toddler began acting strange after she drank the soda.

Police said they discovered the toddler accidentally consumed the meth-laced liquid while the three siblings were taking care of her the night before. But when questioned, the trio blamed each other for the incident.

The uncle admitted to police he recently used meth, but said the water bottle was his sister's and that they “would always mix him drinks with meth in them.”

“They all tried to deceive me and blame it on each other," a Grantsville Police Detective Lydon Allred told FOX13.

The child drank the meth-laced soda when Lucinda and Ashley Black brought it to the grandmother’s house. Danie Black later took the bottle and drank the drug-filled liquid in the bathroom.

Danie Black was charged with child abuse and felony child endangerment. Lucinda Black also faces felony child endangerment and abuse charges.

It’s unclear if Ashley Black was charged in the incident.

