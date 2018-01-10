Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Local college hoops, Jackson goes pro, Alabama's title win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is all done.

Rick Bozich and guest co-host Jerry Eaves delivered excellent insights on the week's biggest spots headlines.

Here's a look at some of what came up in this week's chat:

- U of L, UK and IU hoops

- Lamar Jackson's decision to go pro

- Alabama’s national title win

You can see the full replay of this week's chat right now.

Always remember you can participate in the live chat on Wednesday mornings at 10:30!

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.