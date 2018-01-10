Bevin responds to former House Speaker's claim that he tells 'li - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bevin responds to former House Speaker's claim that he tells 'lies from the deepest pits of hell'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's governor says he's glad the state's former House Speaker stepped down -- and he hopes lawmakers will be able to put the scandal behind them.

State Rep. Jeff Hoover resigned his position as Speaker of the House earlier this week, two-and-a-half months after he admitted to settling a sexual harassment lawsuit with a female staffer.

In a fiery speech on Monday, Hoover said Bevin is guilty of telling "lies from the deepest pits of hell."

But Bevin says those statements confused him because he and Hoover have always had a great relationship.

"I don't know where his head is as it relates to this," Bevin said. "Playing the victim in this is not working...he now feels as a result of decisions that he made that people are somehow out to get him. And it's a shame that we have found ourselves in this position."

Bevin also says he thinks Acting Speaker of the House David Osborne is doing a great job, in spite of the circumstances.

