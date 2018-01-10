3 Kentucky school districts cancel classes after widespread flu outbreak

Similar proposals have stalled in recent years, but Republican legislative leaders say the time to act is now.

Similar proposals have stalled in recent years, but Republican legislative leaders say the time to act is now.

Police say one of the four men held a gun to the victim's head.

Police say one of the four men held a gun to the victim's head.

Four men accused of robbing victim at gunpoint in his own home

Four men accused of robbing victim at gunpoint in his own home

Data shows a front could be moving into the Louisville area Friday, and WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and the weather team have been monitoring computer models closely.

Data shows a front could be moving into the Louisville area Friday, and WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and the weather team have been monitoring computer models closely.

Louisville got its first big win of the season, upsetting No. 23 Florida State and ending the Seminoles 28-game home-court winning streak.

Louisville got its first big win of the season, upsetting No. 23 Florida State and ending the Seminoles 28-game home-court winning streak.

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of students in Kentucky won’t be going to school for the rest of the week, because so many of them are sick and the schools shutdown.

Three districts in Kentucky are closed due to preventative messages and a drop in attendance.

Taylor County Schools and Campbellsville Independent Schools are closed Thursday and Friday due to students with the flu. Washington County schools posted on their Facebook page Wednesday the district would be closed the next two days due to “illness.”

“Several teachers were wiping down desks at the end of the day and spraying Lysol, and I know our custodians have been doing all those things to try and help disinfect as much as possible,” said Taylor County Instructional Supervisor Dianna Harris.

Harris said the district closes when attendance drops below 90 percent due to illness.

The district has implemented two of its 10 allotted “Cyber snow days,” illness or weather-related closed days where students can still work on lessons from home while those who are sick can later catch up.

“It is a particularly bad strain this year," said Amy Tomlinson with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. "It is not a great match with the flu vaccine, but those that have been vaccinated have reported less duration, I guess, of illness. The population is relatively small, and people just share everything. Unfortunately, schools are a great place to do that.”

Campbellsville already planned on having Friday off because of a teacher’s meeting.

The districts will all be closed Monday as well because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will reopen on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.