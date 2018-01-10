Two school districts cancel classes after widespread flu outbrea - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 Kentucky school districts cancel classes after widespread flu outbreak

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of students in Kentucky won’t be going to school for the rest of the week, because so many of them are sick and the schools shutdown.

Three districts in Kentucky are closed due to preventative messages and a drop in attendance.

Taylor County Schools and Campbellsville Independent Schools are closed Thursday and Friday due to students with the flu. Washington County schools posted on their Facebook page Wednesday the district would be closed the next two days due to “illness.”

“Several teachers were wiping down desks at the end of the day and spraying Lysol, and I know our custodians have been doing all those things to try and help disinfect as much as possible,” said Taylor County Instructional Supervisor Dianna Harris.

Harris said the district closes when attendance drops below 90 percent due to illness.

The district has implemented two of its 10 allotted “Cyber snow days,” illness or weather-related closed days where students can still work on lessons from home while those who are sick can later catch up.

“It is a particularly bad strain this year," said Amy Tomlinson with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. "It is not a great match with the flu vaccine, but those that have been vaccinated have reported less duration, I guess, of illness. The population is relatively small, and people just share everything. Unfortunately, schools are a great place to do that.”

Campbellsville already planned on having Friday off because of a teacher’s meeting.

The districts will all be closed Monday as well because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will reopen on Tuesday.

