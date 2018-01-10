BOZICH | Brian Bowen leaves Louisville and enrolls at South Caro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

BOZICH | Brian Bowen leaves Louisville and enrolls at South Carolina

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Brian Bowen, the basketball player whose recruitment led to the dismissal of Coach Rick Pitino and two assistants last fall, is not enrolled for the spring semester at the University of Louisville, a school spokesman said Wednesday.

John Karman, a U of L spokesman, confirmed in an email that Bowen is no longer a student at the university.

According to a release from South Carolina, Bowen has enrolled at the university and will play for the Gamecocks after sitting out two semesters, theoretically meaning he'll join the team in January 2019.

"Brian deserves a fresh start and I would like to thank our University administration, President Pastides, our Board of Trustees and Ray Tanner for their hard work and guidance in helping Brian become a member of our Gamecock family,” South Carolina head coach Frank Martin said. 

Bowen, a 6-foot-7 forward, was a five-star prospect who committed to Louisville in early June, even though the U of L staff had not recruited him for several years. Bowen, who arrived in Louisville last summer and worked out with the team, was projected to be one of the Cardinals’ starters and top players, a possible replacement for Donovan Mitchell.

But on Sept. 26 federal investigators alleged that Adidas, a sports apparel company that has a contract with Louisville, funneled $100,000 to an unnamed player during his recruitment.

That player was later identified as Bowen. In November federal investigators cleared the player of any wrongdoing. U of L had the option of pursuing re-instatement for Bowen.

Bowen has been working out with former University of Kentucky star Derek Anderson for the last two months but on Wednesday Anderson said that he has not spoken to Bowen “for about a week. I think he might be heading out for awhile.”

Bowen spoke to Jeff Goodman of ESPN in December and said that he did not know anything about one reported payment of $19,500 that allegedly went to his father, Brian Bowen Sr. Bowen told Goodman that his goal remained to play college basketball.

“There’s no way I’m involved in it,” Bowen said to Goodman.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

