BOZICH | Brian Bowen leaves Louisville and enrolls at South Carolina

A spokesman for the University of Louisville confirmed on Wednesday that basketball player Brian Bowen is not enrolled at U of L for the spring semester.More >>
A spokesman for the University of Louisville confirmed on Wednesday that basketball player Brian Bowen is not enrolled at U of L for the spring semester.More >>
John Calipari told his team it had to toughen up -- and the Wildcats responded by "holding" on to beat Texas A&M, 74-73, Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.More >>
John Calipari told his team it had to toughen up -- and the Wildcats responded by "holding" on to beat Texas A&M, 74-73, Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.More >>
Critics teed off on Louisville interim basketball coach David Padgett after his team lost to Kentucky and Clemson. Perhaps they should look at how six Hall of Famers fared last week.More >>
Critics teed off on Louisville interim basketball coach David Padgett after his team lost to Kentucky and Clemson. Perhaps they should look at how six Hall of Famers fared last week.More >>
Six of the top 10 teams in last week's AP college basketball Top 25 lost last week. That will lead to a major shakeup in the poll when it a new one is released Monday afternoon.More >>
Six of the top 10 teams in last week's AP college basketball Top 25 lost last week. That will lead to a major shakeup in the poll when it a new one is released Monday afternoon.More >>
Losses to Purdue, Seton Hall and Clemson (on Saturday) have established a pattern: Louisville makes too many turnovers against quality opponents.More >>
Losses to Purdue, Seton Hall and Clemson (on Saturday) have established a pattern: Louisville makes too many turnovers against quality opponents.More >>
Louisville opened the road portion of its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule at Clemson Saturday.More >>
Louisville opened the road portion of its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule at Clemson Saturday.More >>
Lamar Jackson will bypass his senior season at Louisville for the NFL, but Jackson has changed the profile of the Cardinals' program.More >>
Lamar Jackson will bypass his senior season at Louisville for the NFL, but Jackson has changed the profile of the Cardinals' program.More >>
A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.More >>
A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.More >>
A spokesman for the University of Louisville confirmed on Wednesday that basketball player Brian Bowen is not enrolled at U of L for the spring semester.More >>
A spokesman for the University of Louisville confirmed on Wednesday that basketball player Brian Bowen is not enrolled at U of L for the spring semester.More >>
A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.More >>
A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.More >>
Brian Bowen, one player at the center of recruiting allegations at the University of Louisville, told ESPN on Thursday that he doesn't know anything about his father allegedly receiving money for him to attend Louisville, and more.More >>
Brian Bowen, one player at the center of recruiting allegations at the University of Louisville, told ESPN on Thursday that he doesn't know anything about his father allegedly receiving money for him to attend Louisville, and more.More >>
The suit claims Pitino was fired because of “conduct over a period of years, including without limitation, his involvement in multiple recent and highly publicized scandals involving himself, personally, and the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team.”More >>
The suit claims Pitino was fired because of “conduct over a period of years, including without limitation, his involvement in multiple recent and highly publicized scandals involving himself, personally, and the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team.”More >>
The University of Louisville made a last-ditch effort Wednesday to save its 2013 national basketball championship.More >>
The University of Louisville made a last-ditch effort Wednesday to save its 2013 national basketball championship.More >>
University of Louisville officials will appear before the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee Wednesday in Atlanta in an effort to get the penalties issued in the men's basketball prostitutes-for-recruits scandal overturned. A look at the arguments they are expected to make.More >>
University of Louisville officials will appear before the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee Wednesday in Atlanta in an effort to get the penalties issued in the men's basketball prostitutes-for-recruits scandal overturned. A look at the arguments they are expected to make.More >>
College basketball is down to seven unbeatens. The Rick Pitino coaching tree is outperforming the Coach K coaching tree. Beware Bobby Hurley. Time for the Monday Muse.More >>
College basketball is down to seven unbeatens. The Rick Pitino coaching tree is outperforming the Coach K coaching tree. Beware Bobby Hurley. Time for the Monday Muse.More >>
David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.More >>
David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.More >>