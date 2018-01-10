Congress has yet to approve health care funding for low-income c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Congress has yet to approve health care funding for low-income children through CHIP program

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Indiana children from lower-income families could lose access to affordable health care.

Congress has yet to approve funding for CHIP, or the Children's Health Insurance Program.

In Indiana, that program is called "Hoosier Healthwise." It covers those who make too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to afford individual insurance.

Congress approved $2.85 billion for the program before Christmas, hoping it would last though March. But officials say some states could start running out of money as early as next week.

"Think how important vaccinations are for children," said Heidi Hancher-Rauch, associate professor of Public Health and Kinesiology at the University of Indianapolis. "That's covered by CHIP. You think about their dental care, you think about their vision. Anytime a child gets sick and needs to go to the doctor."

If Congress doesn't renew CHIP funding, states would have to pay for the program.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.