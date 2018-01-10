Indiana Senate committee approves Sunday alcohol sales bills - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana Senate committee approves Sunday alcohol sales bills

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- A bill that would end Indiana's prohibition-era ban on carryout Sunday alcohol sales was overwhelmingly approved by a key state Senate committee.

The measure passed Wednesday on a 9-0 vote by the Senate Public Policy committee. An identical bill was heard earlier by the House Public Policy committee, though it was not voted on.

Similar proposals have stalled in recent years, but Republican legislative leaders say the time to act is now.

A measure that would allow convenience stores, big box retailers and pharmacies to sell cold -- and not just warm -- beer faces a far more uncertain fate.

Currently that is a right enjoyed primarily by package liquor stores, which have fought hard to keep it that way.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
