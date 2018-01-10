Kentucky Senate overwhelmingly passes Marsy's Law, guaranteeing crime victims' right in court process

Federal investigators are working a case that involves several Asian buffet-style restaurants.More >>
Federal investigators are working a case that involves several Asian buffet-style restaurants.More >>
Louisville got its first big win of the season, upsetting No. 23 Florida State and ending the Seminoles 28-game home-court winning streak.More >>
Louisville got its first big win of the season, upsetting No. 23 Florida State and ending the Seminoles 28-game home-court winning streak.More >>
Data shows a front could be moving into the Louisville area Friday, and WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and the weather team have been monitoring computer models closely.More >>
Data shows a front could be moving into the Louisville area Friday, and WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and the weather team have been monitoring computer models closely.More >>
Three Kentucky school districts have canceled classes because of a widespread flu outbreak.More >>
Three Kentucky school districts have canceled classes because of a widespread flu outbreak.More >>
Similar proposals have stalled in recent years, but Republican legislative leaders say the time to act is now.More >>
Similar proposals have stalled in recent years, but Republican legislative leaders say the time to act is now.More >>
Police say the girl snuck him into the basement of her home and hid him from her parents for several days.More >>
Police say the girl snuck him into the basement of her home and hid him from her parents for several days.More >>
When police tried to stop Bush, they say he drove off at nearly 100 mph, sideswiping another vehicle and almost losing control of his car.More >>
When police tried to stop Bush, they say he drove off at nearly 100 mph, sideswiping another vehicle and almost losing control of his car.More >>
Supporters say the law would guarantee crime victims' rights in the court process, including considering their safety when setting bail and release conditions.More >>
Supporters say the law would guarantee crime victims' rights in the court process, including considering their safety when setting bail and release conditions.More >>
During his court appearance -- after weeks spent in the hospital -- he hand bandages on his hand, and told the judge he was hard of hearing.More >>
During his court appearance -- after weeks spent in the hospital -- he hand bandages on his hand, and told the judge he was hard of hearing.More >>
A Jefferson District Court judge told a Louisville man accused of robbing several businesses in December to "chill out" during his court appearance Tuesday morning.More >>
A Jefferson District Court judge told a Louisville man accused of robbing several businesses in December to "chill out" during his court appearance Tuesday morning.More >>
He allegedly admitted to the rape in a Facebook post.More >>
He allegedly admitted to the rape in a Facebook post.More >>