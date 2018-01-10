WellCare of Kentucky donates $10,000 to the Healing Place in Lou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WellCare of Kentucky donates $10,000 to the Healing Place in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local program that helps recovering addicts is getting a big boost.

WellCare of Kentucky is donating $10,000 to the Healing Place in Louisville. The Healing Place offers a recovery program for people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction.

Between 2013 and 2016, officials say Kentucky saw a 266 percent increase in heroin overdoses.

"This donation is a start, a small start," said Bill Jones, Kentucky president of WellCare Health Plans. "But there is so much more that needs to be done. These programs provide hope, purpose and caring for the members that come through the doors."

WellCare is also donating $25,000 to Addiction Recovery Care, which helps addicts in eastern Kentucky.

