2 new family fun centers jump into Kentuckiana

Two family fun centers are hopping into Kentuckiana.

Xtremenasium is opening on Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville. It will feature a wipe out trampoline, a ninja obstacle course, a boulder wall and other games.

After a few setbacks, the course is scheduled to open March first.

“The goal was to be open in early December. Of course, we didn't meet that,” owner Kenny Schell said. “Some of the blueprint plans had to be resubmitted, and there were a few other things, some small changes.”

Now Schell, who is a former professional paintball player, is back on course to bring exercise entertainment to southern Indiana, which is something he thinks the area needs.

“There might be some in Louisville, but there’s none over here in the southern Indiana market,” he said.

You can also pump on over the bridge to Jeffersontown, where a similar concept called Bounce’n Round is opening. It’s aimed at younger kids who are 12 years old and younger. It will have a bounce house, slides and Skee Ball.

“My favorite is the disco bounce,” said Cheryl Gurr, co-owner of Bounce’n Round. “It's a darker unit, and there is going to be some cool lights and music.”

The Gurr family has been renting inflatables for years but wanted something to offer during the winter months. They're opening Bounce'n Round in the Bluegrass Industrial Park on Plantside Drive.

Although it's made for kids 12 years old and younger, older siblings are welcome, and for safety, a parent is required.

“We mounted televisions, so we will have live TV running if parents want to do work while the kids are playing, they can do that as well,” said Kenn Gurr, co-owner of Bounce’n Round. “We have Wi-Fi available to them.”

Kids can hop in to Bounce’n Round starting Jan. 19.

