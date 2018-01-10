3 area Asian restaurants close amid federal investigation

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators are working a case that involves several Asian buffet-style restaurants.

Jumbo Buffet on Market Street in La Grange, Asian Buffet on Howard Drive in Shelbyville and Grand Buffet on East Brooke Court in Louisville were all raided on Tuesday morning by federal agents.

Grand Buffet was shut down, in part, because health inspectors were called to the restaurant and found “numerous critical violations.”

“What deemed the closure of that were numerous imminent health hazards,” said Bullitt County Health Department environmental health program manager Chad Lynch. “Food out of date, food not at proper temp that is ready to be served...”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Lexington said it could not confirm or deny any details of the federal investigation.

“We were informed that they were doing an investigation themselves, and he called to say he saw several major food code violations,” Lynch said.

Through Lynch’s investigation, Grand Buffet scored a 28 on its inspection, prompting the shutdown. Jumbo Buffet had a sign on the door Wednesday afternoon saying it would be open “tomorrow.”

According to state records, Grand Buffet has been owned and operated by Fei Tong Tang since 2015. He could not be reached for comment.

