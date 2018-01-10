Bevin officials: Alabama lands Toyota-Mazda plant, but Kentucky still benefits

Toyota and Mazda’s decision to build their joint U.S. auto plant in Alabama still benefits Kentucky even though the Japanese companies resisted Gov. Matt Bevin’s appeals to locate the plant in the Bluegrass State, according to Bevin’s economic development cabinet.More >>
Susan Elkington is the first woman to lead Toyota's largest auto plant.
A Kentucky lawmaker wants to highlight unnecessary requirements for people to open businesses or perform jobs.
A group of Kentucky government workers and retirees filed a lawsuit Wednesday that seeks to recover "billions" of dollars in losses from three sophisticated money management firms for selling risky and opaque hedge fund investments to the Kentucky Retirement Systems pension funds.
A large shareholder of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare says a proposed sale of the company to Louisville-based Humana Inc. and two private equity firms should not go forward because the deal "severely undervalues" Kindred.
Braidy Industries, the upstart company that plans to build a $1.3 billion aluminum plant in eastern Kentucky with the help of state taxpayers, revealed the identities of all nine of its shareholders after pressure from the news media.
KentuckyOne Health said Tuesday it is in talks to possibly sell Jewish Hospital, Frazier Rehabilitation Institute and other properties to a New York-based investment firm.
Kindred Healthcare, one of Louisville's largest public companies, will be sold and broken up in a deal that involves another Louisville-based healthcare giant, Humana Inc.
