2 men arrested after police chase from Bullitt County into southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after one of them after led police on a chase that started in Bullitt County and ended in southern Indiana.

Shepherdsville Police said officers stopped a stolen car earlier this morning driven by Kenneth Morley. The passenger, Charles Kerr, got out and was arrested, but the driver took off.

Police said he headed north on KY 61 into Jefferson County, eventually getting onto I-65 north and heading into southern Indiana. Clarksville Police were able to stop Morley at the 10 mile marker by using stop sticks.

Both men face numerous charges.

