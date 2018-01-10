Grayson County man facing child porn charges - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Grayson County man facing child porn charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Grayson County man is facing child pornography charges.

After an extensive investigation by Kentucky State Police, 49-year-old Jeffrey Elmore was arrested.

KSP said he uploaded images of child sexual exploitation online. On Tuesday, investigators served a search warrant at his Caneyville home, where he was arrested.

