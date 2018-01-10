VIDEO | Complex data surrounds weather forecasts like Friday's p - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Complex data surrounds weather forecasts like Friday's potential winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Do you know all that goes into forecasting a winter storm?

Data shows a front could be moving into the Louisville area Friday, and WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and the weather team have been monitoring computer models closely, getting updates every six hours and tracking the system.

"There's small, intricate details when you're changing to different types of precipitation that can be really complicated," Weinberg said.

Weinberg said the data can be complex, and that's just one reason he doesn't rush to give snow totals for a storm like Friday's.

"What I have found out over the years is if you put out a big total, it sticks," he said. "If the numbers look like they're coming down, mentally, a lot of people, when you hear a big number, it sticks."

Watch the full story in the video player above to see the different models and how the weather is forecast.

