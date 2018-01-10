LANE | Three of the top four seeds advance in the Republic Bank - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LANE | Three of the top four seeds advance in the Republic Bank Boys LIT

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Second seed Fern Creek held off 10th seeded Bullitt East to close out a day and night of quarterfinals at the 71st annual Republic Bank Boys Louisville Invitational Tournament at Valley High School.  The Tigers prevailed 52-50 over the Chargers and they will meet fellow 6th region power Doss in Friday's second semi-final at 8:00 pm.  The third-seeded Dragons moved on by pulling away from Waggener for a 68-50 triumph.

Top seed Trinity beat Male 53-39.  They will meet Butler in the first semi-final Friday at 6:30 pm.  The Bears rallied from 13 down at halftime to beat Ballard 60-56.  And that was a night after Butler went three overtimes to beat St. Xavier in the opening round.    

