Franklin Co. police searching for man recently released from prison

Police say the girl snuck him into the basement of her home and hid him from her parents for several days.More >>
Police say the girl snuck him into the basement of her home and hid him from her parents for several days.More >>
When police tried to stop Bush, they say he drove off at nearly 100 mph, sideswiping another vehicle and almost losing control of his car.More >>
When police tried to stop Bush, they say he drove off at nearly 100 mph, sideswiping another vehicle and almost losing control of his car.More >>
Supporters say the law would guarantee crime victims' rights in the court process, including considering their safety when setting bail and release conditions.More >>
Supporters say the law would guarantee crime victims' rights in the court process, including considering their safety when setting bail and release conditions.More >>
A spokesperson says it's a call police authorities rarely receive.More >>
A spokesperson says it's a call police authorities rarely receive.More >>
During his court appearance -- after weeks spent in the hospital -- he hand bandages on his hand, and told the judge he was hard of hearing.More >>
During his court appearance -- after weeks spent in the hospital -- he hand bandages on his hand, and told the judge he was hard of hearing.More >>
Police say one of the four men held a gun to the victim's head.More >>
Police say one of the four men held a gun to the victim's head.More >>
A Jefferson District Court judge told a Louisville man accused of robbing several businesses in December to "chill out" during his court appearance Tuesday morning.More >>
A Jefferson District Court judge told a Louisville man accused of robbing several businesses in December to "chill out" during his court appearance Tuesday morning.More >>
He allegedly admitted to the rape in a Facebook post.More >>
He allegedly admitted to the rape in a Facebook post.More >>