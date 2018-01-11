Franklin Co. police searching for man recently released from prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Police in Franklin County, Kentucky are searching for a paroled man accused of running from police.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies were trying to pull over 28-year-old John Bush of Versailles around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, near Kentucky State University’s campus.

Bush was recently released from prison, and was on parole.

He was already under investigation for cocaine sales in Franklin County.

When police tried to stop Bush, he drove off at nearly 100 mph, sideswiping another vehicle and almost losing control of his car.

Bush jumped from the car, which crashed into a telephone pole and rolled into a yard, near the Glenn’s Creek Road and East Main intersection.

Police say they found a stolen handgun and drug paraphernalia inside the car.

Investigators believe he is still in the Lexington area.

Bush is wanted on several charges including fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, and wanton endangerment.

Anyone with information should call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.