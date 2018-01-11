Authorities identify truck driver killed in crash with pedestrian crossing bridge in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- One person has died after a garbage truck crashed into a pedestrian crossing bridge in Clarksville, Indiana early Thursday.

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott says 45-year-old Garrett Lee Suddeth of Clarksville was killed, when the truck he was driving hit the pedestrian bridge on Brown Station Way around 9 a.m.

Police say the truck was a trash hauler from Red Ball Recycling.

The pedestrian bridge was approximately 20 feet above the road, and investigators are trying to figure out how the truck hit it.

"I know the appearance has the boom of the trash truck entangled in the structure but at this point it's too early to determine whether it was actually up, was down, or just during the accident it became entwined in it," said Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity.

Tony Deaver, who lives nearby, says he heard the crash and it sounded "like a big thunder. It was loud. I was like wow, that was some thunder. It's a bad day. We need to remember these people in our prayers because it's sad."

Brown Station Way between Lewis & Clark Parkway and Randolph Avenue will be closed for most of the day while Indiana State Police conduct a crash reconstruction.

