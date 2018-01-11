One person dead after truck crashes into pedestrian crossing bridge in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person has died after a truck crashed into a pedestrian crossing bridge in Clarksville, Indiana.

According to social media posts made on the city of Clarksville's official Twitter page, it happened on Brown Station Way around 9 a.m. An image shows a yellow truck intermingled with the wreckage of the bridge.

Sad news to pass along. We have just learned that the driver of the truck was killed in the accident on Brown Station Way. Please pray for him and his family. pic.twitter.com/3AiDWn5nO6 — Town of Clarksville (@TownClarksville) January 11, 2018

The driver of that truck died as a result of the crash, according to the posts.

"Sad news to pass along," the post reads. "We have just learned that the driver of the truck was killed in the accident on Brown Station Way. Please pray for him and his family."

The city says the truck belongs to Red Ball Recycling in Clarksville.

