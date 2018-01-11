2 arrested in Hanover, Ind. after police searching for fugitive - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 arrested in Hanover, Ind. after police searching for fugitive find meth lab

HANOVER, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in Hanover, Indiana say a tip about a wanted person led officers to a meth lab and the arrest of two people. 

On Tuesday, police in Hanover, Indiana received information that a wanted person was staying at a home on State Road 256. When police arrived, they spotted drug evidence outside of the home in plain view.

A search warrant was executed and investigators found the meth lab along with stolen property.

The fugitive police were looking for wasn't there, but the couple inside the home -- 46-year-old Michael Brown and 37-year-old Amanda Caudill -- were both arrested on drug charges.

