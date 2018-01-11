American Greetings plans 150 layoffs in Bardstown, Ky.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 workers at American Greetings in Bardstown will soon be out of job.

The company plans to layoff 150 employees in March. Officials made the announcement to employees at the manufacturing plant on Wednesday.

The greeting card company tells WDRB the layoffs are because of a change in its production needs.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, American Greetings has an annual revenue of about $1.8 million, and it's products can be found in retail outlets worldwide. The company produces various brands of greeting cards including Carlton Cards, Gibson, Recycled Paper Greetings and Papyrus.

