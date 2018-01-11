Woman convicted of gruesome 1992 murder of Shanda Sharer released from prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the women convicted in the brutal murder of a New Albany girl 26 years ago is out of prison.

Laurie Tackett was released Thursday on parole from the Rockville Correctional facility in Rockville, Indiana, north of Terre Haute. She was one of four who killed 12-year-old Shanda Sharer on Jan. 11, 1992.

Sharer was tortured and beaten.

Tackett was serving a 60-year sentence. The terms of her release require that she undergo treatment for sex offender treatment, have no contact with children and be on supervision for two years.

Two others involved in the crime have already been released. The fourth, Melinda Loveless, is still in prison, but could be released as soon as September 2019.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.