Parents file lawsuit over death of son killed on a Boy Scout camping trip

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The parents of a Louisville boy killed on a Boy Scouts camping trip in eastern Kentucky have filed a lawsuit over his death.

At the time of the incident, 11-year-old Jack Rose was alone in a tent at Chimney Top Rock at Red River Gorge in November 5, 2016, when a dead tree about 18 inches in diameter fell and hit the boy on his head.

Doctors camping nearby say the boy was killed on impact. His father was on the trip with Jack, but he was not in the tent, when the tree fell.

A lawsuit was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court in November on behalf of the child's parents, James and Susann Rose, against the Lincoln Heritage Council, Inc. of the Boy Scouts of America, scout leaders from Troop 30 and The Temple on Highway 42 for negligence in their son's death. The suit alleges the camping trip was not organized, planned or executed in a way that ensured the safety of the 20 scouts.

The suit claims scout leaders Daniel P. Sturzel, David G. Derrick, Brian P. Wagner, David H. Scharf, Bobby C. Jones and Stephanie C. Jones were "grossly negligent" in their training, planning and execution of the backcountry camping trip.

An attorney for Lincoln Heritage did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

The suit seeks a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages for the injuries that caused Jack's death and compensation for past and present emotional distress and the loss of love and companionship of their son.

The Rose family also wants the Boy Scout program to improve its supervision, training and planning of the backcountry camping trips, according to the lawsuit.

