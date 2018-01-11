JCPS schedules six public forums for facilities plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools has scheduled six community forums for feedback on its proposed facilities changes that would create a temporary home for the new W.E.B. DuBois Academy and shuffle locations for other programs and alternative schools.

The proposal, drafted by acting JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio and discussed Monday during a meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Education’s Facilities Committee, would place the W.E.B. DuBois Academy at Gheens Academy during the 2018-19 school year once Gheens’ ESL Newcomer Academy is combined with three others at the Phoenix School of Discovery’s ESL Newcomer Academy.

The plan would also consolidate the district’s Teenage Parent Program, or TAPP, at the South Park TAPP location; move the Phoenix School of Discovery, other than the ESL Newcomer Academy, to the Minor Daniels Academy building; move Minor Daniels Academy to the Liberty High School building; move Liberty High School to the Breckinridge Metropolitan High School site; move Breckinridge Metropolitan High School to the Camp Edwards Academy building; and transition some administrative staff to other locations.

JCPS announced Thursday that six public hearings on the facilities proposal have been scheduled before it’s presented to the school board for approval:

4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Minor Daniels Academy

6 p.m. Tuesday at the Phoenix School of Discovery

4:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Iroquois High School

6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the South Park TAPP

4:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Breckinridge Metropolitan High School

6 p.m. Jan. 22 at Liberty High School

Comments received during the forums will be considered before the plan is brought to the board, according to the district.

“We gathered feedback from the committee and from those in the audience and now we want to talk with parents and staff at the schools that would be impacted,” Pollio said in a statement. “We have to do a better job of maximizing our space and I believe this proposal will allow us to do that.”

